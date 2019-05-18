|
Edward Albert Valverde
Poughkeepsie - On May 13, 2019, after a long illness, Edward Albert Valverde passed peacefully from this world surrounded by family and friends. Ed was born in Queens, NY, to Albert Valverde, and Mary Valverde (nee Joyce).
He grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey, but spent most of his life in the Mid-Hudson Valley, which he loved. Ed was a graduate of Mater Dei High School, class of 1971. He went on to graduate from Marist College in 1975. Ed spent most of his career in Manhattan as a Senior Systems Analyst, retiring from the Bank of New York in 2008.
He leaves behind his father, Albert of Manalapan, NJ, loving sister, Joyce Bell of Tequesta, Florida and nephew Zach Bell of Manhattan. Ed loved the outdoors and could be found most times in his kayak on the Hudson, hiking the local trails and snowshoeing in the winter. He will be sorely missed.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ed's name to www.riverkeeper.org. Arrangements entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send an online condolence visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019