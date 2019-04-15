|
Edward B. Carter
Gallatin, NY - Edward B. Carter, 77, passed away at home on Friday, April 12, 2019.
He was born on September 6, 1941 in Lakeville, CT the son of Edward T. and Virginia (Kimble) Carter.
He graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, in Falls Village CT in 1959. He attended Oliver Wolcott trade school in Torrington, CT and became a plumber for the Conneticut Plumber 's Union. He then worked for Perotti & Son before becoming a self employed plumber.
He was a member of the Empire Driving Club which he was a past officer.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting . He loved horses and harness racing which he was involved in since 1978. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
On April 7, 2001 in Churchtown, NY he married Debbie L. (Miller) Carter. She survives him at home.
In addition to his loving wife Debbie, survivors include his daughters Tonya Carter (Charles), Lynn Brandt (Carl), sons Jeremy Brandt ( Angela), Justin Carter, grandchildren Connor & Brooke Simmons, Corie Miller and Trenton Brandt, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, a son Edward Blair Carter Jr. in 1968,
a sister, Dale Huggins, and a brother Peter Carter.
There are no calling hours or services.
Interment and a memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Purple Haze Standardbred Adoption Program or the Standardbred Retirement Foundation.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 15, 2019