Edward C. Anderson
Boynton Beach, Fla. - Edward C. Anderson, 88, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Wappingers Falls, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at The Club at Boynton Beach.
He was born in the Bronx on April 7, 1932, the son of Lloyd T., Sr. and Eleanor Widmer Anderson.
Ed was a Poughkeepsie High School graduate in 1950 and graduated from Marist College in 1971 with a bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering. As an Alumnus Emeritus, Ed was actively involved in a number of different capacities at Marist College: Member and Vice President of the Marist College Alumni Advisory Board, past President of the Mid-Hudson Chapter Marist Alumni Association and a member of the Marist President's Club.
He served in the U.S.Navy from 1950 - 1954.
In 1982 he was married to Joan Redl Dingee.
Ed retired from IBM in 1990 after 35 years of employment.
While a resident here, he was a life member and past trustee at the New Hackensack Fire District, a member of The Wappingers Elks Lodge and Knights of Columbus Council in Fishkill.
Ed played baseball all of his life and played semi-professional in the New York/New Jersey league and professional baseball in the Florida State league. In 1991 he became a member of the D.C. Baseball Hall of Fame.
He was a parishioner of St. Marys Church, Wappingers Falls, and St. Thomas More Church in Florida.
Surviving are his wife Joan in Florida, son Michael E. Anderson of Wappingers Falls, daughters, Chris Terwilliger of Poughkeepsie, Gail Anderson Morse of York, ME, and Charlotte DeNenno of Landenberg, PA. He had three stepchildren, Robin West of Hyde Park, Roxanne O'Harte of Tequesta, FL, and Rodney Dingee of Albany. He is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother Allen Anderson of West End, NC, and two nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, Lloyd T. Anderson, Jr. in 2016.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edward Anderson Fund at Marist College, 2399 North Road, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601 To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 24 to May 31, 2020