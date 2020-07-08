1/1
Edward C. Anderson
1932 - 2020
Edward C. Anderson

Boynton Beach - Edward C. Anderson, 88, of Boynton Beach, Florida and formerly of Wappingers Falls, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at The Club at Boynton Beach. Surviving are his wife, Joan; son Michael Anderson of Wappingers Falls; daughters Chris Terwilliger of Poughkeepsie, Gail Morse of York, ME, and Charlotte DeNenno of Landenberg, PA. He had three step children, Robin West of Hyde Park, Roxanne O'Harte of Tequesta, FL, and Rodney Dingee of Albany. He had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Allan, of West End, NC, two nieces, and was predeceased by his older brother, Lloyd.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 12th from 4-8PM at the Delehanty Funeral Home at 64 E. Main St. in Wappingers Falls. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 11 Clinton St. Wappingers Falls, on Monday, July 13th at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edward Anderson Fund at Marist College, 2399 North Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
