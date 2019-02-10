|
|
Edward C. Harrington
Pawling - Edward C. Harrington, 77, a life-time resident of the Pawling area, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Putnam Hospital Center, Carmel, NY.
Born in NYC on May 1, 1941, he was one of three sons born to Edward and Eleanor (Muller) Harrington; he and his brothers grew up in Pawling, attending Pawling schools. He was a foreman at Pawling Corp for many years, retiring in June 2002.
Ed was a great NASCAR fan, especially of Jeff Gordon. He loved dogs, going to the casinos in Connecticut, and walking thru the Village in Pawling.
He is survived by his wife, the former Patsy Morse, his two brothers, Robert of Pawling and John of Poughkeepsie, his son Eddie of Palm Coast, FL, and many friends.
Family and friends may call at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, Sunday, February 10th from 2-5 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Monday at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Pawling Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed may be made to the Dutchess County S.P.C.A, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 10, 2019