Edward Camp
Wappingers Falls - Edward G. Camp, Jr., 72, an area resident for 40 years and formerly of Astoria, died on January 5, 2020 at his home.
Born on September 1, 1947 in Astoria, he was the son of Edward G. and Frances (Cancro) Camp. Ed had been employed as an Environmental Consultant for Johnson Controls in New York City until his retirement in 2007. An avid hunter, Ed was a classic car and book enthusiast. He loved spending time with his family and socializing with his friends at Berkeley Square.
Ed was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine (Kierstead) Camp on January 31, 2010; his sister, Geraldine Luek; his nephew, Charles Howell; his sister-in-law, Patricia Giglia; and his brother-in-law, Thomas Thurgood. He is survived by his children, Christopher Camp, Felicia Camp, Jenifer Sanfilippo, Donna Marie Camp Kennedy and husband Vinny, Jomaine Hogan Evans and husband Donald, Walter Hogan and Elizabeth Visconti and husband Louis; his grandchildren, Samantha and Suzie Liu, Rocco and Raquel Raspa, Katrina Kruse and husband Jorden, and Lauren Hogan; his great-granddaughter, Julianna Kruse; his sisters, Joan Thurgood, and Della Galgan and her husband Butch; his brother, Gerald Camp and his wife Michelle; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 1-4pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a Funeral Service at 4pm. Private interment will be in the Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020