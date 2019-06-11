Resources
Crowley, TX - Edward D. Babcock, age 78, passed away quietly at home in Crowley, Texas on March 26, 2019.

He was born in Poughkeepsie NY, graduated from Arlington High School in 1959, and lived most of his life in Dutchess County. He was married to Janet Babcock (née Phillips) of Pleasant Valley until her death in 1988, and spent his later years with long-time companion, artist Leonetta Burton.

He worked at many things in his life - house-painter, bookseller, retail sales associate - but his main career was as an engineer at IBM in Poughkeepsie.

He is survived by Leonetta Burton, daughter Susan Babcock Domin, and others to whom he was virtually a father and grandfather as well as a friend.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 11, 2019
