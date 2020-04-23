|
|
Edward " Mickey " Dalton Jr.
Poughkeepsie - Edward " Mickey " Dalton Jr. passed away on April 18, 2020, after a long illness. Mickey as most people knew him, was born in Beacon, the son of Edward James Dalton and Elizabeth Ballo Dalton on August 1, 1933. He was retired from Vassar College after working as a roofer for more than 40 years. Mickey was a Life Member of the Red Oaks Mills Fire Company, Arlington Fire District.
He is survived by his children Kevin Dalton of Poughkeepsie, Kathleen Woodin, and her husband Ralph of High Point North Carolina, Linda Dalton of Poughkeepsie, g\his grandchildren Jessica Woodin and her partner Tim Flinchum, Brian Woodin and great-granddaughter Alaina Flinchum.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Due to the current virus restrictions, there will be a private burial with a Memorial Service at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Mickey's name to Hospice 374 Violet Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12601
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020