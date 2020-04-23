Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Mickey" Dalton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward "Mickey" Dalton Jr. Obituary
Edward " Mickey " Dalton Jr.

Poughkeepsie - Edward " Mickey " Dalton Jr. passed away on April 18, 2020, after a long illness. Mickey as most people knew him, was born in Beacon, the son of Edward James Dalton and Elizabeth Ballo Dalton on August 1, 1933. He was retired from Vassar College after working as a roofer for more than 40 years. Mickey was a Life Member of the Red Oaks Mills Fire Company, Arlington Fire District.

He is survived by his children Kevin Dalton of Poughkeepsie, Kathleen Woodin, and her husband Ralph of High Point North Carolina, Linda Dalton of Poughkeepsie, g\his grandchildren Jessica Woodin and her partner Tim Flinchum, Brian Woodin and great-granddaughter Alaina Flinchum.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Due to the current virus restrictions, there will be a private burial with a Memorial Service at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Mickey's name to Hospice 374 Violet Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12601
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now