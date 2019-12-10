|
|
Edward DeNitto
Poughkeepsie - Edward DeNitto, 96, of Poughkeepsie died Sunday, December 8, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born on November 3, 1923 in Hyde Park, he was the son of the late Giaocchino DeNitto and Antoinette D'Apace DeNitto.
Edward enjoyed life as a diary farmer in Salt Point and then Verbank, NY, until the mid-1960s, and was later employed by Arlington Central School District in the Dept. of Transportation and print shop.
Edward is survived by 4 daughters, Antoinette and Thomas Skeen of Paris, KY, Rita Young of Englewood, FL, Mary DeNitto of Rhinebeck, NY, and Josephine DeNitto and Timothy Snyder of Clinton Corners, NY. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Kimberly Houlihan of Ft. Wright, KY, Thomas Skeen II of Paris, KY, Jennifer Hinkson of Paris, KY and Matthew Bowman of Avon, OH, as well as several great-grandchildren. Edward was predeceased by his sisters Josephine Scascia, Frances Ricco and Diana Tancredi.
A gathering for family and friends will take place on Friday, December 13th from 9am to 11am with a Funeral Home Service at 10:45am at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie. Wheelchair entrance is located in the rear of the funeral home on Vassar Street. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019