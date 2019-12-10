Services
TORSONE MEMORIAL F. H. INC
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-7700
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
TORSONE MEMORIAL F. H. INC
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:45 AM
TORSONE MEMORIAL F. H. INC
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward DeNitto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward DeNitto


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward DeNitto Obituary
Edward DeNitto

Poughkeepsie - Edward DeNitto, 96, of Poughkeepsie died Sunday, December 8, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born on November 3, 1923 in Hyde Park, he was the son of the late Giaocchino DeNitto and Antoinette D'Apace DeNitto.

Edward enjoyed life as a diary farmer in Salt Point and then Verbank, NY, until the mid-1960s, and was later employed by Arlington Central School District in the Dept. of Transportation and print shop.

Edward is survived by 4 daughters, Antoinette and Thomas Skeen of Paris, KY, Rita Young of Englewood, FL, Mary DeNitto of Rhinebeck, NY, and Josephine DeNitto and Timothy Snyder of Clinton Corners, NY. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Kimberly Houlihan of Ft. Wright, KY, Thomas Skeen II of Paris, KY, Jennifer Hinkson of Paris, KY and Matthew Bowman of Avon, OH, as well as several great-grandchildren. Edward was predeceased by his sisters Josephine Scascia, Frances Ricco and Diana Tancredi.

A gathering for family and friends will take place on Friday, December 13th from 9am to 11am with a Funeral Home Service at 10:45am at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie. Wheelchair entrance is located in the rear of the funeral home on Vassar Street. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -