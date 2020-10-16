Edward E. Guity
Wingdale - Edward E. Guity, 62, a 29-year resident of Wingdale, NY, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home. Mr. Guity was a crane operator for the ABC Company in Newburgh, NY.
Born on April 18, 1958 in Livingston, Guatemala, he was the son of the late Lucila Vargas. On June 23, 1984 in the Bronx, NY, he married Lucia Cayetano who survives at home. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Edward Anthony Guity, a Naval Engineering Officer, of Wingdale, NY.
Mr. Guity was a member of the Free and Associated Masons.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, East Main St., Pawling, NY. Burial will follow at Pawling Rural Cemetery in Pawling, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Cancer Research Fund at https://greatcyclechallenge.com/
