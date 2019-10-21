|
Edward F. Christmas
Hyde Park - Edward F. Christmas, 70, of the Town of Hyde Park, NY passed away on October 16, 2019 in Ferncliff Nursing Home, Rhinebeck, NY. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 11, 1948 the son of Edward & Dorothy Sherm Christmas. He married June Coyle on February 9, 1979 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She predeceased him on January 4, 2019.
Ed was employed by the Hyde Park Central School District in Maintenance in The Smith Grade School. He was a member of B.P.O.E. #275 and participated in The Mixed Bowling League. Ed was on the Board of Directors of Venture Lake Homeowners Association. Survivors include his daughter: Kimberly A. Ward of Milton, N.H.; step-daughter: Patricia (John) Imhoff of Port Jervis, NY and a sister: Anne Christmas of Wappinger Falls, NY. There are 2 grandchildren: Reagan and Cameron.
Visitation for both Ed and June will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY from 2-4PM. Services and burial are private. Memorial Donations may be made to: Meals on Wheels of Greater Hyde Park, NY. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019