Edward F. Fitzmaurice



Poughkeepsie, New York - Edward F. Fitzmaurice, age 88, of Poughkeepsie, New York died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a long illness at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Edward was born January 28, 1931 in the Bronx, the son of the late Edward M.and the late Ruth (Denk) Fitzmaurice. He married Agnes C. McGrath Fitzmaurice on May 16, 1954 in the Bronx. She predeased him in August 2016.



He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp, enlisting at the age of 16 and serving two tours. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War, never leaving home without his veterans hat perched on top of his head. Edward has been a local resident since 1970. He was a member of St Martin dePorres Church and a past member of the American Legion Arlington Post 1302.



He was employed by the Town of Poughkeepsie Water and Sewer department, retiring in 1993. Edward then went on to work for 20 years as a Security Guard at the Collegeview Towers retiring in 2015, Edward was also a retired Teamster since 1976.



The only thing that made him prouder than being a Marine was being the father of six children and grandfather to his seven grandchildren, whom he worshiped and adored. Edward is survived by his daughter; Denise Fitzmaurice and her fiance Marc Matyseck of Centreville Maryland, his son Edward J. Fitzmaurice and his wife Marie of Hyde Park, NY., his daughter Theresa Fitzmaurice of Reston, VA, his daughter Janine Fitzmaurice of Poughkeepsie, NY. and his son, James Fitzmaurice and his wife Kourtney of Poughkeepsie, NY. Edward is also survived by his grandchildren Jamie, Lauren, Michael, Sean, Kelsey, Matthew and Wil. He was predeceased by his daughter Suzanne in 2005, whom he missed every day.



The Fitzmaurice Family would like to give a special thank you to Rosie, Dora, Erin, Anna and Tracey from the Pines Nursing Home and to the entire staff at Vassar Brothers Medical Center Nephrology unit, especially Laura, Sandy, Katie, Ilonka, BB, Nicole, Nancy, Karen, Kayla, Tanya, and Ebony. Thank you for always treating our father and grandfather with dignity and respect and for making his last months with us a little bit brighter.



Calling hours will be held Sunday April 28, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Martin dePorres Church, Cedar Valley Road Poughkeepsie. Interment will be in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



Memorial Donations can be made in Edwards name to the Special Olympics of New York Hudson Valley Region 1207 Route 9 Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or to s Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517



If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019