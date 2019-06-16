|
|
Edward Figueroa
Red HOOK - "If you miss me and want to remember me just go to the beach, look at the palm trees and ocean, and I'll be there."
Edward Figueroa, 65, of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home in Red Hook, with family by his side.
Eddie was born on March 28, 1954 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Catalino and Carmen (Marrero) Figueroa.
Edward Figueroa retired as a Facility Coordinator after thirty plus years of dedicated state service. During his tenure, he impacted the lives of countless staff and at risk youth. He also served in the Army Reserves.
Eddie is survived by his wife Debbie; his children, Edward Jr. & spouse, Ryann, JuanCarlos & spouse, Madalina, and Amanda & her best friend/honorary daughter Aneka Grover; his grandchildren Jayden, Derek, and Giavana; his niece Raquel & spouse Caesar; and his nephew Sean; in addition to extended family, friends and colleagues.
Edward Figueroa - beloved husband, father, tio, and brother in law. While we mourn your passing, we are rejoicing that you have been reunited with your mother Carmen Hilda, your father Catalino, and your sister Madeline. You leave a legacy of love that will never die. Your legacy also lives on in the countless lives that you have touched. Eddie, Dad, Tio & brother in law, we love you so much and will miss you every day.
As per Eddie's wishes, there will be no memorial services, and he will be buried out of state.
A special thanks to Burnett & White Funeral Home, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Northern Dutchess and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019