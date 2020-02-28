|
|
Edward Gattine
Carlisle - Edward J. "Bud" Gattine Sr., 85, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 11, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Richard and Helen (Robinson) Gattine and was preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores "Dolly" (Kowalski) Gattine in September of 2018.
Edward attended St. Mary's School and Poughkeepsie High School both in Poughkeepsie, NY. He enjoyed sports and played: baseball, football, basketball, and softball. Bud was inducted into the Dutchess County Old Timers Baseball Association Hall of Fame. He met the love of his life while they were both serving in the US Air Force and stationed in England. Edward always looked forward to attending his church, dancing with his bride Dolly, playing the horses, and singing.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Karen A. (husband Stuart) Kurzendoerfer of Carlisle; four grandchildren, Stephenie Kujat, Tiffany Gattine, Jennifer Wood, and Joshua Gattine; many great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Debbie (Fellin) Gattine of Drums; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Beltrami, Janet Burns, and Kathy Zimmerman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by, two sons, Edward "Jay" Jr. and Jeffrey Gattine; five siblings, Ellen "Snooky" Pacio, Richard "Dick" Gattine Jr., Thomas "Tucker" Gattine, Margaret "Pudgie" Destefano, and William "Billy" Gattine; one grandson, Brian Gattine; and one brother-in-law, Raymond Kowalski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive with Rev. Tiburtius Raja as celebrant. Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be no visitation or viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dutchess County Old Timers Baseball Association, Attn: Bill Doxsey 147 Bower Rd. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020