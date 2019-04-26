Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc.
Rte. 9
Hyde Park, NY
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Hyde Park, NY
Granby, CT - Edward Gault Applegarth, 68, of Granby, CT, previously of Hyde Park, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UConn John Dempsey Hospital at Farmington, CT.

Born on December 1, 1950, in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of Gault and Dorothy Coons Applegarth, Jr.

Edward was retired as a tractor trailer driver for Western Express, Nashville, TN. He previously worked for Western Publishing and DeLaval in Poughkeepsie as a machinist.

Ed was a member of the Teamsters Union. He was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He lived by a bad day spent fishing is better than a day at work. Ed was of the Episcopal Faith.

A loving father and beloved grandfather, Ed is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa D. & William Deacon, Hyde Park; daughter and son-in-law, Robin M. & Mark Bielawiec, Granby, CT; daughter, Kristen A. Applegarth, Poughkeepsie; two sisters, Ruthann Long and Sandra Wall, both of CA; 8 beloved grandchildren, Brendan and Nickolas Deacon; Amelia, Collin and Evan Bielawiec; Miron Foster; Ahlicya and Joshua Melendez. He is also survived by his former wife, Diane Dupont Applegarth, Hyde Park.

Relatives and friends may call from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park, NY.

A graveside service will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Union Cemetery, Hyde Park, with the Rev. Charles Kramer, officiating. Edward's family respectfully requests memorial donations to , 2678 South Road, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or .

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
