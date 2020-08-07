Edward I Seifts
Poughkeepsie - Edward I. Seifts, 90, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on August 5, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. He was born on November 13, 1929 in Poughkeepsie, New York to the late George Edward and the late Mary (Decker) Seifts.
Edward was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and Dutchess Community College. Edward was a Korean War Veteran serving his country in the United States Marine Corp.
He was the husband of Loretta A. Bottini, they were married on November 15, 1953 at St. Joseph Church in Poughkeepsie.
Edward was a retired employee of IBM were he worked as a Financial Advisor.
Edward was a local resident all of his life. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church, the Poughkeepsie ELKs BPOE 275, Polish American Citizens Club and the IBM Quarter Century Club.
Edward loved to collect coins and stamps, enjoyed going to Flea Markets, was a history buff and enjoyed helping his wife with her American Girl Doll Clothing Shop.
Survivors include his wife Loretta Seifts of Poughkeepsie New York, son Edward J. Seifts of North Carolina, daughter Sharon Moskiewicz Poughkeepsie, New York, son and daughter in-law Mark and Tina Seifts of South Carolina., 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Edward was predeceased by his son David Seifts in 2011, his three sisters Joan Seifts, Rose Marie Seifts, Joyce Benedict and his three brothers Jospeh Seifts, Frederick Seifts and George Seifts.
Funeral Services and burial will be held at a later date due to the COVID 19 Virus. Once the family has decided to due the services it will be posted on the website along with a obituary.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com