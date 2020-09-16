Edward I. Seifts
Poughkeepsie, New York - Edward I. Seifts, 90, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on August 5, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. He was born on November 13, 1929 in Poughkeepsie, New York to the late George Edward and the late Mary (Decker) Seifts.
Survivors include his wife Loretta Seifts of Poughkeepsie New York, son Edward J. Seifts of North Carolina, daughter Sharon Moskiewicz Poughkeepsie, New York, son and daughter in-law Mark and Tina Seifts of South Carolina.
Edward was predeceased by his son David Seifts in 2011, his three sisters Joan Seifts, Rose Marie Seifts, Joyce Benedict and his three brothers Jospeh Seifts, Frederick Seifts and George Seifts.
Funeral Services will be held 10am Friday September 18, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow at St Joseph Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com