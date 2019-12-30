|
Edward J. Vanetten
Wappingers Falls - Edward J. Vanetten, 78, of Wappingers Falls, passed away tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Archcare at Ferncliff in Rhinebeck. He was born in Poughkeepsie February 2, 1941, the son of Arthur and Mary Lasko Vanetten. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was employed at Rao Sanitation in Hopewell Junction. Surviving are his wife, the former Bonnie Brown Vanetten, at home, a Son, Robert Taber and his wife Jacqueline, grandsons, Christopher, Jonathan, and David, 3 greatgrandchildren, a sister, Marie Hentz and her husband LeRoy, and a brother, John Kader. Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, tuesday from 6 to 7 PM. A prayer service will be held during the visitation. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019