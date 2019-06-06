|
|
Edward Joseph Kirby, M.D., F.A.C.S
Highland, NY - Edward Joseph Kirby, M.D. passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on June 2nd, 2019. He was born April 30, 1955 in Salem, MA. He married Elizabeth Troia in 2002.
Ed's love of science led him to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and upon graduation enroll in New York Medical College where he obtained his medical degree.
He moved to San Diego where he proudly served in the US Navy at the Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton. Subsequently, he did his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at the Hospital for Joint Disease in New York City.
He practiced for 30 years serving in both group and private practice in the Poughkeepsie area where he was associated with Mid Hudson Regional Hospital, Vassar Brothers Hospital and Northern Dutchess Hospital.
Ed has two children: Edward from Albany New York and Maureen who predeceased him in 2012.
Ed was an excellent physician dedicated to his patients in the Spirit of the Great Physician. Ed and Liz loved to travel which took them to many destinations worldwide, where his talent as a photographer enabled him to share his experience with others. He had many other interests which included his love of golf, being a ham radio operator, and was a technology wiz.
He will be greatly missed, not only by his family and friends but by the many people whose lives he touched.
There will be no calling hours but a Memorial Mass celebrating Ed's life will be held Saturday, June 8th 10am at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, 55 Main St, Highland, NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made in Ed's name to , 40 Rector Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 38 Main St, Highland, NY 12528. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019