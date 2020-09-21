Edward Kirschner
Hyde Park - Edward G. Kirschner, 88, of Hyde Park, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Ed was the son of George and Agnes Kirschner and was born on June 15, 1932 in the Bronx, NY.
He attended Haaren High School and served three years in the US Army. Ed married Mary Conners on February 27, 1955. Ed was a Boy Scout Master and a member of the Elks. He was an active member of Hyde Park United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Kirschner, his son, James of Oregon, his daughter, Nancy of Hyde Park, and his son, Charles of Poughkeepsie, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ed was predeceased by his son, Tom and his sister, Marion.
Calling hours will be on Friday, September 25, from 4pm to 7pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park and Saturday, September 26 from10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, at the Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 1 Church St, Hyde Park. Funeral services will start at 11:30 AM with the Rev. Kregg Gabor, Pastor, officiating. Military Honors will take place at the church. Cremation already took place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.