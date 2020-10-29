Edward L. Croom, Jr.
Hopewell Junction - On Thursday, October 29, 2020 Edward L. Croom Jr., 79, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.
Ed was born on August 22, 1941 in Newburgh, NY to Edward and Johanna (Hearney) Croom.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rosemarie Pagliaro; his amazing children, Patricia Taber (Thomas), Christine Slupek (Mark), Kathy Croom, MaryJo Parker (PK), and Edward Croom (Karen); 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Pagliaro (Joan), sisters-in-law, Toni Klemmer (Jim) and Mary Pagliaro; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ed worked for Frontier (Sylvan Lake Telephone Company) for over 40 years. After retiring, he helped build a house with his son. He enjoyed camping, family gatherings and coffee with his friends. Ed was a quiet man who raised his family by example. He taught them to trust God, work hard and always love one another.
Ed was preceded in death by his father Edward, mother Johanna, sister Mary Noone, and his niece and nephew Theresa (Sutton) and Andy Mayerbach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, NY. Services will be livestreamed at mchoulfuneralhome.com
. Interment will be private.
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caring staff of Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Hudson Valley Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Edward's 's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.