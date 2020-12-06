Edward O'Connor
East Fishkill - Edward Thomas O'Connor, 72, an area resident for 42 years and formerly of Albertson, Long Island, died peacefully at his home on November 29, 2020.
Born in Queens on January 1, 1948, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Masterson) O'Connor. Edward graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with his bachelor's degree and from Lehman College with his master's degree. He had been employed as a teacher for the Yorktown Central Schools for 37 years until his retirement in 2008. He loved outdoor activities especially hiking, biking and canoeing.
On August 22, 1970 at St. Mary's Church in Manhasset, Edward married Linda Jablonski who survives at home. In addition to his wife of 50 years, he is also survived by his children, Maggie O'Connor, Kate Gang and her husband Rick, and Kevin O'Connor and Lynn McNulty; his grandchildren, Max, Aoife, Sam, Rowan, Blake, Ryan and Camden; his sisters, Marilyn Heiss and Annemarie O'Connor; and many nieces and nephews.
"Ed was an extraordinary man who shared his enthusiasm for life with all who were blessed to know him. He was always authentically himself and had the patience to come alongside you on whatever path you walked. He had a strong and abiding love for all of his family, especially delighting in his seven grandchildren (and another expected in January). His love of nature and unrelenting curiosity for all things made him a favorite teacher for many over his distinguished 35-year career. The music he loved in this life spoke to the music rooted deeply in his soul. He will be terribly missed but lives on in the many stories he would never have told about himself."
Services will be private at this time and a celebration of Edward's life will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org/hudsonvalley
). Please visit Edward's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.