Edward P. Bork


1932 - 2019
Edward P. Bork Obituary
Edward P. Bork

Poughkeepsie, NY - Edward P. Bork, age 87, a longtime resident of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, with his family at his side.

Born on May 18, 1932, he was one of five children born to Peter and Estelle Borkowski in Buffalo, NY. In 1952 he enlisted n the U.S. Air Force, he served in Korea and was honorably discharged on June 29, 1956. He was a graduate of Erie County Technical Institute, class of 1960.

On April 12, 1958, he married Barbara A. Mioducki, daughter of Eugene and Wanda Mioducki, also of Buffalo, NY, where they lived until 1966 when they moved to Poughkeepsie. Ed was employed by the IBM Corporation as a Staff Engineer for Corporate Component Procurement, General Technology Division.

He was an active member of the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club, the 25 IBM Century Club and the IBM retirees club.

He was predeceased by four siblings of North Tonawanda and is survived by his wife, son Paul Bork and his wife Victoria, a granddaughter Sasha Marie Ashley, her husband Thomas Christopher Ashley, and two great grandchildren, Kathleen and Thomas Christopher Ashley.

Services are private and there are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
