Edward Steinitz
Kent Cliffs - Edward S. Steinitz of Kent Cliffs, Carmel, NY passed away on October 3, 2020 at North Westchester Restorative Center of natural causes with his family by his bedside. Edward lived a full life of 97 years filled with adventures, stories and love of his family. He was born on August 22, 1923 to the late Julius and Anna Steinitz in Manhattan. Edward was the second of four brothers and grew up in the Bronx. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as an airplane mechanic. On September 9, 1945, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Kovacs. Following the war, after various jobs, he embarked on an over 37 year career with the New York City Transit Authority, first as one of the last trolley car motormen in Brooklyn in the late 1940s. Edward then went underground to work in the token booth. He was then promoted to an assistant dispatcher and finally a subway dispatcher. He retired in January 1985, and went on to pursue a life dedicated to family, his interests and travel. Edward and Elizabeth enjoyed a loving relationship for 64 years until her passing on December 14, 2009. He was a devoted father of 2 daughters: Linda and Nancy, and a wonderful grandfather and most recently a great grandfather, with emphasis on the word great. He was also devoted to raising and caring for the family dogs for over a half-century, all of which were purebred Airedale terriers: Mindy, Hector, Brandy, Ginger, Lindy, Heidi, Wendy and most recently the current puppy Sophie. His interests were truly indicative of a modern day Renaissance man among us. He was extremely well-read, especially in the areas of history, philosophy and classic literature. Some of his favorite authors were Mark Twain, Charles Dickens and Jack London. Edward also loved to cook, whether it was for the daily meals or for large family gatherings. He enjoyed cooking throughout his long life. He looked forward to his yearly family vacations. In the 60's and 70's Edward and his extended family and friends enjoyed lakeside vacations on Trout Lake near Lake George. In the 80's, travel was extended to northeast US and Canada, and in the 90s, Edward and Elizabeth traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, areas through the continental US and a special tour of Scandinavia. Locally, he loved trips to the casinos in Atlantic City, Foxwoods and the Catskills. He also enjoyed telling granddad jokes and playing good games of cribbage. Eddie was a lifelong fan of baseball. He was a devoted New York Giants fan until they broke his heart when they moved to San Francisco. His love of the game was restored in 1962 with the inaugural season of the New York Mets, avidly following them until the day he died. Edward loved to exercise whether it was lifting weights, rowing on the lake, hiking the various Putnam county trails with his Airedales or working on his property by splitting firewood and planting and harvesting vegetables. He loved the outdoors.
Besides his wife Elizabeth, Edward was predeceased by his parents, his beloved daughter Linda Anna and son-in law Richard O. Vehlow. He was also predeceased by his brothers Henry, Emil (and wife Elaine) and recently Charlie, and Elizabeth's siblings and parents. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Steinitz, his grandson and granddaughter in law Richard Edward and Jenny Vehlow, and two great grandsons Theodore Chase and Joshua Edward. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law Rosalie Steinitz and Mary Steinitz, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces and great great nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment at Raymond Hill Cemetery.
Please visit Edward's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.