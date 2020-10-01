Edward T. Matthews, Jr.
Poughkeepsie -
Edward T. Matthews, Jr., age 75, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Lutheran Care Center of Poughkeepsie, New York. Edward was born August 28, 1945 in Poughkeepsie, New York. He was the son of the late Edward T. Matthews, Sr. and Catherine (Boland) Matthews.
He was employed by the Hudson River State Hospital in Poughkeepsie as a Culinary Specialist until his retirement in 2000.
Edward enjoyed traveling and made a trip to Ireland to get an essence of his Irish heritage. He also liked to invest in the real estate market of Poughkeepsie and Virginia.
He is survived by two brothers: Joseph William Matthews of Virginia Beach, VA and Daniel Peter Matthews and his wife, Carolyn of Virginia Beach, VA; and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, Edward was predeceased by his twin brother Patrick.
Edward's family would like to thank the attendants at the Lutheran Care Center and the
Dutchess County Hospice employees and volunteers, for the wonderful care given to Edward.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the New Paltz Rural Cemetery, 81 Plains Road, New Paltz, New York with Father John Koelle officiating.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Edward's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Edward, at www.copelandhammerlfh.com
.