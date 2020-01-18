|
Edward Thomas Link
Beacon - Edward was born at home to Edward and Anna Link on September 26, 1930 in Sussex, New Jersey.
Ed was the second born of six children. Ed passed away on January 11, 2020. Ed was raised and worked on his family's dairy farm until his early 20's when he met the love of his life, Helen Henry, from Beacon. They married on December 6, 1953. They settled in Beacon where he went to work for the farm at Matteawan State Correctional Facility. Upon it's phasing out, Ed transitioned into his new trade in the carpenters' shop. After 20 years with the state, he retired and became the lead carpenter of facilities maintenance at Brunetto cheese, a local cheese manufacturer in Beacon. After 10 years with Brunetto he was a master carpenter and ventured out to own and operate Link Construction. He served the Beacon and surrounding areas with quality carpentry and construction services. Ed was a kind, wise man who genuinely cared for others. He was a well-respected and amicable part of his community.
With a big heart and strong will Edward passed away with the peace of mind knowing he did what he had to to take care of his family which he loved and cherished. He was rightfully proud of his accomplishments and can now reunite with Helen for eternity.
Ariel brought great joy and comfort to Ed in his final years by providing excellent care and encouragement up until the birth of her daughter, Kennedy, which Ed was especially proud of sharing birthdays with. Andru DeMers stepped up and enabled Ed to be as active as he could, getting him out and able to do some of the activities he loved so much. Ed loved and appreciated you both so very much.
Ed was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Helen; his daughter, Debra Dougherty; his son, E. Thomas "Tucker" Link; his brother, George Link; his daughter-in-law, Judy Agunzo.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Marion Gillis, Charles Link, Franklin Link and Kathleen Kattermann; his sons, David and Gregg Link; son-in-law, Michael Dougherty; his grandchildren, Sara (Ray) Dougherty, Mary (James) Sourdiff, Cassidy (Matt) Gerhardt, Eric (Narissa) Link, Emily Link and Rachel Stephens (Andru DeMers); his great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Matthew and Bradley Sourdiff, Ariel and Lea Supple; his great great grandchildren, Braelyn Link, Kennedy Supple and Miana Walker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are currently being planned and will be announced soon.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020