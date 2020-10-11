Edward Towsley
Beacon - Edward Thomas Towsley, 77, a lifelong resident of the State of New York died after a brief illness on October 10, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Son of the late William and Mary (Bryce) Towsley, Edward was born in the Bronx, NY on November 14, 1942. Edward married Valerie (Palmer) Towsley at Saint Bernard's Church in Levittown, NY, on July 3, 1965, and relocated with Valerie to Dutchess County, NY. Edward is survived by his brother Michael Towsley (Patrice), his sisters, Christine Meglio (Louis) and Georgia Mundie (John), his brother in law, Ronald Palmer (Diane), his five children, Jennifer Houle (Andy), Dana Masullo (Jim), Valerie Anne Capalbo (Roland), Joachim Towsley (Amanda) and Lee Towsley (Chrissy) and his 15 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Rebecca (Daniel Wood), Melissa, Marguerite, Gabrielle, Alexandra, Anthony, Espen, Andy, Kobie, Casey, Brady, Elainah and Dylan and many nieces and nephews. Edward is predeceased by his wife, Valerie Palmer Towsley.
Edward attended Marist Brothers Seminary in Esopus, NY, and Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. Edward had several careers including as a photographer, a chemist, a quality control manager, a help desk operator, and as an expert for several agencies assisting people with navigating the web of Medicare coverage.
Edward was an avid photographer both professionally and as a hobby. Edward also loved his train sets, building a large model that traveled through walls in the family home, and when he and Valerie moved to a senior living apartment, building a smaller model there too. He had a dry sometimes sarcastic sense of humor and strong political views from which he did not waver. He had deep religious beliefs and was an active Catholic for most of his life. He was a determined, smart man who lived life how he chose right until the very end.
He loved classic movies and Yankees baseball, watching the same games over and over if there weren't new ones scheduled. He loved sitting on the beach in Cape Cod and visited there for family vacations when his children were small. He continued to visit several times a year with his wife Valerie for many years. He was loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all he helped over the years.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7 PM at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.
Donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Dutchess County Office for the Aging. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com