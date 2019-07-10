Edward W. Hotaling, Sr.



EAST FISHKILL - Edward W. "Ed" Hotaling Sr. passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 surrounded by four generations of his family in the comfort of his home. Edward, also affectionally known to family as 'Eddie', slipped into his eternal sleep at the age of 88. A lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley, Edward was born on February 22, 1931 in Kingston, NY to Edward and Kathleen Hotaling. He is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Constance "Connie" Jennet, who he had been happily married to for sixty-seven years.



1949 saw Ed graduating from Arlington High School. Connie and Ed met on a blind date while he was attending Champlain College, and she SUNY Plattsburg. On April 6, 1952, Connie and Ed got married in upstate New York in an intimate ceremony. They honeymooned in Washington D.C - kick starting their lifelong wanderlust.



Soon after marrying, Ed tore himself away from his beloved new bride, and proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War working as a meteorologist in Germany from 1952 - 54. Upon his return, he worked as a Field Engineer at IBM for 37.5 years. He retired from IBM in 1987.



Ed and Connie thrived in retirement together and never looked back. They explored the world, making friends and leaving lasting memories along the way. In addition to travel, Ed's passions were out in nature, hunting and fishing with family and friends.



A life-long member of the Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge, Ed and Connie enjoyed many years of dining, and socializing with friends - and could be seen imbibing in a cocktail or two.



In addition to Connie, Ed is survived by his three beloved children. Edward W. Hotaling Jr. (Carolyn) of Poughkeepsie, Donna (neé Hotaling) Doerrier (Mark) of LaGrangeville, Bruce B. Hotaling (Santia) of Fishkill. All three are filled with gratitude of the many happy memories he left them with.



He is also survived by his six grandchildren and their life partners: Kendra Gleason (Justin Bruzgul) of Gardiner, NY; Sara (neé Doerrier) Naderi (Cyrus) of Istanbul, Turkey; Kyle B. Hotaling (Nichole Gange) of Vallejo CA; Hannah Doerrier (Thalles Lavinscky) of Sao Paolo, Brazil; Bruce E. Hotaling of Fishkill, NY; and Emma Doerrier (Dominic Doerr) of Wappinger Falls, NY. Eddie is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Millicent, Maximilien and Adrien. Ed was incredibly proud of all his grandchildren and had a deep impact on their own wanderlust.



Edward was predeceased by his mother Kathleen Benson and his stepfather Darius Benson. Edward's biological father died in a tragic accident when he was a teenager. He often reminded his family that he was blessed to have had Darius as his father. He is also survived by stepsister Ann Hess, stepbrother Claude Benson and several nephews and nieces.



The family, and Connie especially, are grateful to Hospice for their compassion, sense of dignity and unwavering professionalism they provided to them at such a difficult time.



The family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 13th at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction from 12-2pm. There will be a service at 2pm.



Eddie wishes, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the East Fishkill Public Library where Connie and Ed shared their love of books. Please visit Edward's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 10, 2019