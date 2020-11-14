Edwin C. Thompson Jr.
Hyde Park - Edwin Charles Thompson Jr., 82, a Hyde Park resident for almost sixty years and formerly of Ballston Spa, New York died on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born March 21, 1938 in Ballston Spa, he was the son of the late Edwin C. Thompson Sr. and Barbara Cook Thompson. He proudly served in the United States Navy.
Ed loved playing and watching basketball, especially the Marist College Red Foxes. He was also an active member of the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park.
Mr. Thompson received his bachelor's degree in Physics from Marist College, and worked at IBM for many years until his retirement.
Predeceased by his first wife, Beverly Jean Thompson, in 2003; his second wife, Janis Billig-Thompson, survives at home in Hyde Park.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Edwin C. Thompson III, and wife, Kathleen, of Highland; two grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Thompson; and brother, George Thompson, and wife, Beverly, of Ballston Spa.
In addition to his parents and first wife, he was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Stacey Lynn Thompson.
In keeping with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place.
Out of concern for public health and safety, a memorial service for Ed will be held in the future at the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park.
Ultimately, his ashes will be inurned at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Ed's family respectfully requests memorial donations to United Methodist Church of Hyde Park, 1 Church Street, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
.