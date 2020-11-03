1/1
Edwin J. McNiff Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin J. McNiff Sr.

Palm Bay, Florida - Edwin J. McNiff Sr. passed away October 13,2020 in Palm Bay, Florida. Ed was a local resident of the City of Poughkeepsie his whole life until semi-retiring to Palm Bay, Florida eight years ago. Edwin's professional life included being Vice President of Bankers trust until he embarked on his Real Estate career of over 40 years. He then proudly handed the reins of his business to his son Edwin Jr. in 2012. Ed was also very involved with many local organizations in Poughkeepsie as well. You could find him cheering on the athletes for NY Special Olympics as well as ringing the bell outside local businesses during Christmas both with the Lions Club and coaching little league. He was an avid tennis player. He played in many leagues and was on competitive teams as well at multiple clubs. If you couldn't find him in the office he was on the courts. Ed and his wife were members of the Italian Center. Ed also was the 4th ward Alderman in the City of Poughkeepsie for multiple terms, which in later years he helped his daughter-in-law pound the pavement to win the seat.

He is survived by his loving wife Rose Marie McNiff, Daughter Mary Anne McNiff Rogers and son-in-law Paul Rogers, son Edwin J. McNiff Jr. and daughter-in-law Rita McNiff, as well as three granddaughters Sydney, Shelby and Lauren. He also has two surviving sisters, Eileen McNiff Vleming and Anne McNiff Tatlock.

Calling hours will be held Friday November 6, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2pm Saturday November 7, 2020 at St. Marys Church Street Poughkeepsie, New York. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved