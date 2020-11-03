Edwin J. McNiff Sr.
Palm Bay, Florida - Edwin J. McNiff Sr. passed away October 13,2020 in Palm Bay, Florida. Ed was a local resident of the City of Poughkeepsie his whole life until semi-retiring to Palm Bay, Florida eight years ago. Edwin's professional life included being Vice President of Bankers trust until he embarked on his Real Estate career of over 40 years. He then proudly handed the reins of his business to his son Edwin Jr. in 2012. Ed was also very involved with many local organizations in Poughkeepsie as well. You could find him cheering on the athletes for NY Special Olympics as well as ringing the bell outside local businesses during Christmas both with the Lions Club and coaching little league. He was an avid tennis player. He played in many leagues and was on competitive teams as well at multiple clubs. If you couldn't find him in the office he was on the courts. Ed and his wife were members of the Italian Center. Ed also was the 4th ward Alderman in the City of Poughkeepsie for multiple terms, which in later years he helped his daughter-in-law pound the pavement to win the seat.
He is survived by his loving wife Rose Marie McNiff, Daughter Mary Anne McNiff Rogers and son-in-law Paul Rogers, son Edwin J. McNiff Jr. and daughter-in-law Rita McNiff, as well as three granddaughters Sydney, Shelby and Lauren. He also has two surviving sisters, Eileen McNiff Vleming and Anne McNiff Tatlock.
Calling hours will be held Friday November 6, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2pm Saturday November 7, 2020 at St. Marys Church Street Poughkeepsie, New York. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
