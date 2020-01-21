|
Edwin "Skip" Lester
Highland - Edwin Lester died peacefully on Sunday January 19, 2020, a couple of months shy of his 94th birthday.
Skip was born on March 25, 1926, in Manhattan, New York. He was the youngest of three children to Sam and Sadie Lester. After graduating from Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he saw action in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his return to the United States after World War II, he earned his electrical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and he married his high school sweetheart Anita Schaffer before graduating from college. After graduating from RPI, Skip worked at the U.S. Patent Office during which he went to night law school at George Washington University and earned his J.D. After law school, Skip moved to Poughkeepsie and started as a patent attorney at I.B.M. He soon thereafter was transferred to Kingston where he became Manager of Patent Attorneys and worked there for the rest of his career. Besides bridge, travel, sailing, theater, movies, and golf, Skip's true passion was volunteering, including the Red Cross, and especially the Jewish Community Center, where he wore many hats culminating by his serving as its President. Skip had a lifelong love of learning, and along with his wife Anita, was one of the original members of CLS (Continuing Lifetime Studies at Marist).
Edwin is survived by his loving wife of seventy-two years, Anita, his daughter Caryn Sussin and her husband Mark, his son David and his wife Sandi, his daughter Judy Litt and her husband Lloyd, his adoring grandchildren Michael, Sam, Lauren, Sydney, and Jackson, and his nieces and nephew Marla, Karen, and Stewart and their spouses. He was predeceased by his sisters Frances Barnett and Irma Kocivar and his son Steven.
Skip will be buried in a family plot on Long Island next to his son Steven, and in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Jewish War Veteran's Society or Hospice. The family would like to thank the hospice care services at Wingate at Ulster for their kindness and care.
Services for Edwin will be held Friday, 1/24/20, 11 am at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The family welcomes anyone who wants to pay their respects to Edwin to come to 3 Wilmot Terrace from 1-5 on Saturday.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020