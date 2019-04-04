Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Catherine Sullivan

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Eileen Catherine Sullivan In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Eileen Catherine Sullivan

11/09/1977 - 4/04/2018

Happy Birthday

A year ago when you left us our hearts were broken. No-one knows the heartache that lies behind our smile. No-one knows how many times we have broken down and cried. We miss your smile and your cheerful happy ways. You will always be in our hearts. You are so wonderful to think about, but so hard to be without. We miss you everyday.

Always In Our Hearts,

Dad, Mom, Brendan, Patty & All Your Loving Family & Friends
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.