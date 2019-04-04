|
In Loving Memory Of
Eileen Catherine Sullivan
11/09/1977 - 4/04/2018
Happy Birthday
A year ago when you left us our hearts were broken. No-one knows the heartache that lies behind our smile. No-one knows how many times we have broken down and cried. We miss your smile and your cheerful happy ways. You will always be in our hearts. You are so wonderful to think about, but so hard to be without. We miss you everyday.
Always In Our Hearts,
Dad, Mom, Brendan, Patty & All Your Loving Family & Friends
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 4, 2019