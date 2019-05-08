Eileen D. Cultrera



Poughkeepsie - Eileen D. Cultrera, 77, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on May 6, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center. She was born in Albany, NY on September 26, 1941, the daughter of Benjamin & Evelyn "Eva" Meyer Dunn. Eileen was a Graduate of The Milne School in 1959 and received an A.A.S. from Mildred Elly.



Eileen Married Frank T. Cultrera on January 14, 1962 in Albany, NY. He predeceased her on February 8, 2001. She was employed at Dutchess Community College as an Administrator.



Eileen was a member of B'Nai Br'ith that became the Jewish Women's International. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and never missed any of their events. She would forever be known as "Nanny" to everyone and "the woman in the black turtleneck". You would always find Eileen shopping with her daughters. Eileen fought a long and courageous battle with heart disease and fought until her last breath.



Survivors include her daughter: Kim S. (Paul) Karcz of Poughkeepsie, NY; son: Marc T. Cultrera of Tampa, Fla. and Erin F. (Mike) Rupppert of Poughkeepsie, NY. Grandchildren include: Alyssa, Danny, Jake, Mackenzie, Kaya and a niece: Sherry. She was predeceased by a sister.



Services are Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:30 AM in Temple Beth-El, 118 So. Grand Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow in the family plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www,wmgmilerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019