1/
Eileen Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Harrison

POUGHKEEPSIE - Eileen Elizabeth Harrison, 105 of Wakefield, Rhode Island and formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Born in Montreal, Canada on March 15, 1915, she was the daughter of Ernest and Elizabeth Fisher Dawson. On June 24,1937 in Montreal Canada, she married Frederick Harrison. Mr. Harrison predeceased her on June 1,1984.

Eileen is survived by her daughter Leah Harrison of Albuquerque, NM. In addition to her husband, Eileen was predeceased by her son Gary F. Harrison of Wakefield, RI and her daughter Dawn S. Donovan of Mohave Valley, Az and two grandsons, Gordon D. Travis of Miami, Az and Scott G. Harrison of Coventry, RI.

Eileen has several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Eileen retired from IBM Poughkeepsie food service in 1976.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6 at 1pm in New Hackensack Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved