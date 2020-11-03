Eileen Harrison



POUGHKEEPSIE - Eileen Elizabeth Harrison, 105 of Wakefield, Rhode Island and formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.



Born in Montreal, Canada on March 15, 1915, she was the daughter of Ernest and Elizabeth Fisher Dawson. On June 24,1937 in Montreal Canada, she married Frederick Harrison. Mr. Harrison predeceased her on June 1,1984.



Eileen is survived by her daughter Leah Harrison of Albuquerque, NM. In addition to her husband, Eileen was predeceased by her son Gary F. Harrison of Wakefield, RI and her daughter Dawn S. Donovan of Mohave Valley, Az and two grandsons, Gordon D. Travis of Miami, Az and Scott G. Harrison of Coventry, RI.



Eileen has several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



Eileen retired from IBM Poughkeepsie food service in 1976.



A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6 at 1pm in New Hackensack Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie.









