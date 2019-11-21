|
Eileen Heubel
Pawling - Eileen Heubel, 60, a 21-year resident of Pawling, NY, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Putnam Hospital Center, Carmel, NY.
Born in the Bronx on March 23, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Heubel and Mary (Schrade) Heubel of Pawling, and wife of Timothy King of Pawling.
Eileen was a trained accountant and was the assistant to the Facility Manager Trinity-Pawling School; she was also a member of the Pawling Tiger Club and the Pawling P.T.A.
In addition to her husband and mother, Eileen is survived by her two sons, Evan and Aiden King; her three brothers, Michael Heubel (Mary) of Marrietta, GA, James Heubel (Janet) of Pawling, and Joseph Heubel of Carmel; her two sisters, Marie Boalt (Jefferson) of Stormville and Loraine Olson (Scott) of Hagerstown, MD; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity-Pawling School Chapel on January 4, 2020, time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Research, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 or www.mskcc.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019