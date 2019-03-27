|
Eileen L. McKiernan
MILLBROOK - With family members by her side, Eileen L McKiernan, 97 years old, died peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2019 at ArchCare @ Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY, after having lived in her cherished hometown of Millbrook, NY since 1959.
Eileen was born on March 8, 1922 in Bronx, NY to George and Helen Looschen. After graduating from James Monroe Highschool, Eileen worked as a buyer's model for Bonwit Tellers and a secretary for Sperry Gyroscope. While working, she sent a Christmas card to a man she knew in grammar school who was serving on a Navy PT boat in the Philippines. That one card resulted in her marriage in 1945 to Thomas J McKiernan at St. Benedicts Church in the Bronx, their grammar school church. Tom sadly pre-deceased Eileen in 1981.
Eileen and Tom are survived by 6 children and their spouses: Susan Mathews of Vero Beach, FL, Thomas (Karen) of Niskayuna, NY, Mary Marshall (Craig) of Rhinebeck, NY, Jeanne Touhey (pre-deceased Mark) of Lake Wales, FL, Stephen (Katherine) of Schenectady, NY and Maura Nedwell (Peter) of Claverack, NY.
Eileen worked as a Secretary for Dutchess County Cooperative Extension for 12 years and the Department of Mental Health for an additional 12 years. Before relocating to Millbrook in 1959, she and her husband managed Hardstone Farm, one of Dutchess County's premier family dairy farms at the time.
She was a life-long volunteer in her beloved town of Millbrook, serving St Joseph's Church, where she was a daily communicant, Meals on Wheels, Uncle Al's Thrift Shop, Millbrook Seniors and also belonged to a special group of friends naming themselves the Merry Mix-Ups.
Eileen is most famously known within her extensive family as the creator and host of the Annual McKiernan Family Reunion. The reunion has typically drawn together 100 family members from around the country over the past 45 years.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Eileen is predeceased by her "sister" Evelyn Kennelly (Charles); her grandson Brian Touhey, granddaughter Caitlin Touhey, son-in-law Mark Touhey and great-grandsons Aidan Silva and Liam Marshall.
Her surviving family members include numerous nieces and nephews and
15 grandchildren: Colin (Stephanie), Brendan (Margaret), Devin (Gina) and Kiernan (Susi) Mathews; Thomas (Jane) and Kevin (Carie) McKiernan; Christy Marshall Silva, Scott (Melissa) Marshall and Suzanne (David) Akers; Shane (Michele) Touhey and Meghan (Hamilton) Ferris;
Stephen/Mac (Angela) McKiernan; and Carolyn (Patrick) Ponzi, Daniel (April) Nedwell, and Melissa (Steven) Near.
And,
26 surviving great-grandchildren: AJ and Mike Santucci, Finn, Beck and Conrad, Nora, Fiona, Cormac, Greta, Quinn, Reese, Belen and Paloma Sanchez Mathews; Thomas, Townes, Gavin and Marcella McKiernan; Devin, Quentin, and Fiona Silva; Brandon and Stella Marshall; Justin Touhey; Caelin, Evan, and Nolan Akers. She was also anticipating the birth of another great-grandchild in the Nedwell family within the next few weeks.
Eileen was the family's last of the greatest generation, pre-deceased by her husband's brothers, Eoin (Jeannette) and James (Helen) and his sister Margaret (Bernard). Included in her and Tom's immediate family were her dearest childhood friends Francis and Eileen Cornish.
Viewing hours will be at the Allen Funeral Home in Millbrook from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, March 29, 2019. The funeral Mass will be presided by Msgr. Colacicco at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Millbrook, NY on Saturday, March 30 at 10am. A reception for the family and friends will be held at St. Joseph's Parish Hall in Millbrook immediately following the Funeral Mass and burial in St Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Joseph-Immaculate Conception Church, PO Box 439, North Avenue, Millbrook, NY 12545-0439 or to a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019