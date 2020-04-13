Services
Eileen M. DeFelice

Eileen M. DeFelice Obituary
Eileen M. DeFelice

Wappingers Falls - Eileen Mary DeFelice entered into rest Friday, April 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.

Daughter of the late James and Helen Fleming, she was born on August 21, 1935 in New York City. She married the love of her life, Louis DeFelice on November 19, 1955 at Incarnation Catholic Church in New York City. Mr. DeFelice survives at home in Wappingers Falls.

Eileen worked as a health aide for St. Mary's School in Fishkill, until her retirement. In her spare time she loved to paint, garden and spoil her beloved grandchildren. She was a member of the Town of Wappinger Senior Center where she enjoyed their art club. She also belonged to the IBM Retirees Club. Eileen was a longtime and devoted member of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls.

In addition to her husband, Lou, she is survived by her children, James L. DeFelice and his wife, Debra, Thomas P. DeFelice and his wife, Michele, Luanne M. Sheehan and her husband, Francis, Robert A. DeFelice and his wife, Lisa, Donald P. DeFelice and his wife, Theresa, and Lisa E. Macklin and her husband, Michael; her brother, John; her sister, Teresa; and her 14 beloved grandchildren, Robert, Joseph, Matthew, Frank, Nick, Domiana and her husband, Joseph, Dante, Dakota, Delyla, Brianna, Marissa, Anthony, Adam and Mikayla.

In observation of current guidelines, services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
