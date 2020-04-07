Services
1926 - 2020
Fishkill - Eileen M. DiYeso, 93, passed away at home in Fishkill on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Eileen was born in the Bronx on October 18, 1926 to the late Archibald and Margaret (Koopman) Pennie. She worked for the Bedford Central School District for over 20 years and retired as Director of the school lunch program.

On May 19, 1950, Eileen married Cas J. DiYeso in White Plains. She was predeceased by her husband in 1979. A member of the First Reformed Church of Fishkill, Eileen was actively involved in many of the church's community programs and other ministries. She enjoyed many hobbies including reading, needlepoint, and games - she was an active participant of the Sunday crossword puzzle. However, above all else, she cherished spending time with her family, most especially her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored. They were her "pride & joy". Everyone knew that Eileen could always lend the best listening ears.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Schroeder & her husband Robert of Fishkill; her son, Michael DiYeso & his wife Mary of Longmeadow, MA; her grandchildren, Stephen Elting, Matthew Schroeder, Cass DiYeso, and Jaclyn DiYeso; as well as many other loving relatives & friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to First Reformed Church of Fishkill, 1153 Main Street, Fishkill, NY 12524.

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Eileen's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
