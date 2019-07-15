Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Rte. 9
Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Eileen R. Kearney


1919 - 2019
Eileen R. Kearney Obituary
Eileen R. Kearney

Glens Falls - Eileen R. Kearney, 99, passed away peacefully at Glen Falls Hospital on Friday, July 12, 2019. A current resident of the Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls, she also lived for a time in The Villages, Florida, and was a former forty-year resident of Hyde Park, NY.

Born August 4, 1919 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Gaffney Kearney.

Eileen graduated with her bachelor's and master's degrees from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie and continued with graduate study at Columbia University. She became a teacher at Highland High School, where she served as the head of the Social Studies Department and worked for over thirty years until her retirement in 1978.

A devout catholic, Eileen was a former communicant of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, where she was a Lector and Eucharistic minister. More recently, while in Glens Falls, she was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, and while in the Villages, St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida.

She was also a past president of the Poughkeepsie area Vassar club, and a twenty-five-year volunteer for Hyde Park Meals on Wheels. While in Florida, she was a member of the Lake/Sumter NYS Retired Teachers Union.

Eileen loved to travel with friends, and she was lucky enough to see a good part of the world.

She is survived by her cousin, Edward Kearney's, wife, Kathryn, of Hyde Park; and Dr. Joseph Schwerman, a longtime friend whom Eileen considered family and who has been acting as her "unofficial guardian" in recent years.

Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her cousins Edward and Raymond Kearney and his wife, Edwina; and her longtime friends (that she considered sisters), Ann and Jean MacPhail; with whom she lived with for thirty-five years in Hyde Park after her father's death.

A period of visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Thursday, July 18th at Sweets Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Fr. Michael Morris will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, Eileen has asked that donations be made to the Hyde Park Meals on Wheels, 1 Church St., Hyde Park , NY 12538 (www.mealsonwheelsofhp.org), or, Regina Coeli Church, 2 Harvey St., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.reginacoelihydepark.com), or any ASPCA or SPCA of your choice.

To send an online condolence or for directions please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 15, 2019
