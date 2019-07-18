Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mid County Rod and Gun Club
650 Waterbury Hill Road
LaGrangeville, NY
1952 - 2019
Eileen Roth Obituary
Eileen Roth

Poughkeepsie - Eileen Roth, 66, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away July 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born on December 6, 1952 she was the daughter to the late Everett and Betty Wilson. Eileen married Dan Roth On April 23, 1988. Dan survives at home. Eileen was a devoted mother and loved her family. She was the Mother to Tricia Liguori and Husband Bill, Kristopher and wife Kristine, Shawn and Shane Roth and Grandmother to Rachel Liguori and fiancé James Madaffari, Richard and Ryan Liguori and Madelynn Roth. Brothers, James Menshenfrend and wife Toni-Ann, Scott Wilson, Randy Wilson and wife Jean. Her God daughter and niece Alicia Molloy. Nieces Gwen Menshenfrend, Heather Wilson nephews Jimmy Menshefrend, Randy Wilson. She was also a mother to numerous other children. A truly beautiful Woman. A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 am Saturday July 20 at Mid County Rod and Gun Club 650 Waterbury Hill Road LaGrangeville NY. Funeral arrangements are under the supervision of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
