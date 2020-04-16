|
Eilene F. Peeling
Plantsville, CT - Eilene Florence Peeling, 81, beloved mother and grandmother, and a former longtime resident of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully in Plantsville, CT on April 15, 2020.
Born in Irvington, NJ on October 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George F. and Ruth (Hubbard) Littig.
Eilene earned an undergraduate degree from Kean University in New Jersey and a master's degree from Newark State College. She was an elementary school teacher at North Park Elementary School and Netherwood Elementary School in the Hyde Park Central School District teaching kindergartners and second-graders. Eilene sacrificed years of her career to stay home and raise her sons before re-entering teaching until her retirement in 1993.
Eilene was an avid reader, particularly relishing a good mystery. She could often be found sitting either under the kitchen skylight or in the fresh air on the front porch with a coffee and a book. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and other word games, and had a unique fondness for puns.
Eilene was selfless in all aspects of her life. She worked tirelessly to maintain a good home for her family and had the same dedication for her church family and those in need.
She was an extraordinarily energetic and active member of the United Methodist Church in Hyde Park. She sang in the choir for decades, served on every church board and committee at one time or another, and was an enthusiastic participant in countless volunteer events. Eilene also had a special talent for writing skits, song parodies, and shows that she put to use to commemorate people's birthdays, retirements, and anniversaries. She loved her church and everyone there.
On November 22, 1969, she married Robert Kent Peeling in Irvington, NJ. Her husband predeceased her on April 12, 2017. For 47 years, they happily lived in Hyde Park, raising their family and enjoying the company of a large network of friends. Eilene enjoyed traveling with her husband to all parts of the world, including Europe, Japan, Australia, and Alaska.
Mrs. Peeling is survived by her two sons, David Peeling and his wife, Lisa, of Marlborough, CT, and Brett Peeling and his wife, Karin, of Alexandria, VA; four beloved grandchildren, Sophia, Alexander, Ben and Nate Peeling; and sister, Janet Snyder of Clayton, NJ.
Regrettably, but out of respect and concern for public health and safety, Eilene's services and burial in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Peeling family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park, 1 Church Street, Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.umchp.com)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020