Elaine Browne
Muriel "Elaine" Browne, a local resident all her life, died on June 5, 2020 at Vassar Hospital as a result of complications associated with the covid-19 virus. Elaine was born on the family farm, Cedar Crest, in Wappingers Falls, on September 18, 1925 to Frederic A. Smith and Geraldine Broglie Smith.
Elaine graduated from Wappingers Central School in 1942. She studied Child Education at Vassar College and was a graduate of the class of 1945, the first class to graduate in three years. She started her teaching career at Bethlehem Day Nursery in New York City. She also taught at St. George's School in Wappingers Falls and spent the remainder of her career as a kindergarten teacher at Brinckerhoff Elementary School in Wappingers. She was a devoted and conscientious teacher who still heard from some of her former students on a regular basis.
On December 26, 1948 she married Fielding P. Browne, with whom she enjoyed almost fifty-five years of marriage. He predeceased her on September 10, 2003. She was also predeceased by her brother, Donald Smith and brother-in-law William Donohue.
Elaine cherished her family. She is survived by her son Peter Browne and his partner, Fawn, Wappingers Falls, her daughter, Darcy Stricker and her husband Robert Rawluk, New Paltz, her grandson, Sean Stricker and his partner Jade, Kingston and her granddaughter Kamalyn Stricker, Highland. She is also survived by her extended family, granddaughters Marieke (David) Baker, Seattle, and Kaitlin (Josh) Brandstadter and her great grandchildren Gabriel and Lydia Brandstadter, Philadelphia. She is also survived by her sister Cynthia (Robert) Deitrick, Poughkeepsie, her sisters-in-law Stephanie Smith, North Carolina and Jacqueline Donohue, Arizona and her much loved nieces, nephews and their families.
Elaine was a loyal and wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was very generous in preparing meals for friends in need. Elaine loved inviting groups of friends and family for special luncheons. She was an avid sports fan but especially liked to follow tennis and baseball. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading and watching Jeopardy. She loved animals, especially cats, and is survived by her cat Paris who is now taking over in Darcy and Bob's home. Elaine was a classy and compassionate person, with never a bad word to think or say about anyone. She had numerous friends and once you became her friend you were never anything else. She will be greatly missed.
Elaine will be interred at the columbarium at Zion Episcopal Church in Wappingers Falls, NY. Elaine was baptized, confirmed and married at Zion Church and her faith and church family were important to her. She was an active member of the Church and served as President of the Women of Zion, on the Altar Society and participated in study and service groups.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service at Zion Episcopal Church will be held at a later date.
Donations in Elaine's memory may be made to Zion Episcopal Church, 12 Satterlee Place, Wappingers Falls, New York 12590 or to a charity of your choice.
