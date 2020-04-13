|
Elaine Cohen
Poughkeepsie - Elaine Korman Cohen passed away suddenly on April 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Jeanette Nachbar Korman and Benjamin Louis Korman. She has a sister Florence Blechner. Florence's husband Michael Blechner is pre-deceased. Elaine lost her youngest sister Rosalind Fuchs years ago. Elaine was born on November 26, 1927 in New York City. She is survived by her nieces Michele Fumerton and husband Matthew Fumerton. Also a nephew Adam Fuchs, Florence's children are Scott Blechner and Elise Klitenick, husband Marc Klitenick.
Elaine graduated from Washington Irving High School in New York City. Elaine married Seymour Daniel Cohen on June 15, 1947 at Feigenbaum's Mansion in New York City. Elaine worked as a manager of Seymour D. Cohen Furrier in Parkchester, New York during the early years of marriage. Then Elaine joined Seymour as administrative Secretary while they worked for AXA-Equitable Insurance Company. Seymour passed away on September 21, 2008. Elaine has two pre-deceased sons Howard Julian Cohen and Norman Jeffrey Cohen. Elaine's other children include Bryan Leslie Cohen and wife Candace Lederman Cohen and children Wendi Michelle Reyes, husband Mel Reyes and three daughters Sammi, Skyler and Sasha. Bryan's second daughter is Marnie Jessica Levine, husband Shaun Levine. Their sons Spencer and Jonah. Bryan's son is Scott Samuel Cohen and girlfriend Heather Dobbs. Elaine's youngest son Albert Michael Cohen whose wife Hope Binder Cohen is predeceased. Albert has three children, Amanda Mae Cohen, Alexander Cohen and Katharina Cohen. Elaine's daughter is Rochelle Lynn Cohen and her fiancé is Michael John Beaupre. Elaine loved cooking and gardening and her big family very much. Elaine is predeceased by Phyllis & Louis Herman whose sons include Allan Herman & girlfriend Cheryl Vorman, Andrew Herman and wife Stacey Herman a youngest son Richard Herman who has three children, John, Matthew and Paige.
Good bye Mom, I have loved you all my life and I hope you finally could relax. You have had some very hard years and memories but you will now be the memory that that everyone will cherish for the rest of our lives. We'll all stay in touch in our hearts since you had a heart of gold! Love Candy and Bryan, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the present health crisis services are private and Entombment will take place in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020