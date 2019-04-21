|
Elaine L. Cusher
Poughkeepsie - Elaine L. Cusher, 88, a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away at her home on April 15, 2019.
Mrs. Cusher was a collection supervisor for Dutchess Bureau Medical Economics up until her retirement in 1998.
Elaine was born in N.Y.C, NY on January 29, 1931. She was the daughter of Larry and Ada Piro Fragale.
On April 29, 1951 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, she married Nicholas A. Cusher.
Mr. Cusher predeceased her on May 5, 2007. Survivors include her daughters, Lorraine Cusher of Poughkeepsie, Pamela Cusher of Kingston, her grandsons, Christopher Vittone and his wife Glenda, Michael Vittone and his wife Melissa, her great grandchildren, Michael Jr., Lilliana, Amanda, William and Jonathan.
She was predeceased by her daughter Rachel Vittone.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, April 22nd , from 4-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Wheelchair accessible entrance located in the rear of the funeral home on Vassar St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday April 23rd, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, where she was a parishioner.
Burial will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery Poughkeepsie.
The family would like to thank Elaine's caregivers, Carla, Dorothy and Nedelka. Donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 21, 2019