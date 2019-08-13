Services
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The First Reformed Church of Fishkill,
1153 Main Street,
Fishkill, NY
Elaine Merritt Obituary
POUGHKEEPSIE - Elaine C. Merritt, 79, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019. Elaine Sue Carlton was born in East Stroudsburg, PA, to Hilda Strunk and Marshall "Mike" Carlton..Elaine moved to Dutchess County in the 1950's and graduated from Wappingers Falls High School in 1958.

In 1959, Elaine married Martin V. Merritt, Jr. had four children and all whom survives : Bruce Merritt of Marlboro, NY, Cindy M. Merritt, of Wappingers Falls, NY, Diane McKenna and husband Peter, Jr of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Jean Merritt, of Guilderland, NY; before the marriage ended. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Merritt, Shane Walden, James and Madison McKenna, and of course loved Lily McKenna, the family dog, with all her heart. Predeceased by: Her mother, Hilda Pettorossi, Marshall Carlton, grandson, Peter J. McKenna, III, and her cherished childhood dog, Sparkles.

Elaine enjoyed dancing, traveling, and sitting in the sun. Elaine was employed for many years at the A & P in Fishkill, in the Deli department. Before retiring she worked in the Shop Rite at the South Hills Mall as a Food Demonstrator and at GNC in Hopewell Jct.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11am at The First Reformed Church of Fishkill, 1153 Main Street, Fishkill, NY. Resting place in the Memorial Garden at the Church.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
