Elaine Trumpetto
EAST FISHKILL - Elaine C. Trumpetto, 66, passed away following a courageous battle with lung cancer on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.
Daughter of the late Daniel J. Carey, II and Alice (Howard) Carey, she was born in Pawcatuck, CT on February 3, 1954. Elaine received her bachelor's degree from Upsala College in East Orange, NJ and later obtained her master's degree from Colgate University in Hamilton, NY. She had been a resident of Dutchess County for more than 40 years.
Elaine served as the Executive Director for the Council on Addiction Prevention & Education (C.A.P.E.) of Dutchess County, Inc. from 2007 until her passing. By working with local leaders, elected officials, civic organizations and local school districts, she formed many relationships within the community in order to bring attention to the region's opioid crisis and champion addiction prevention initiatives throughout the Hudson Valley. She always lent an empathic ear and her tenacious perseverance became a source of inspiration for many.
Elaine was always involved with her children's schools and extracurricular activities. She was active with the P.T.A. and volunteered as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader for many years. Her hobbies included reading, watching the History Channel, and engaging in lively conversations with family and friends about life, politics, and the great unknown. She cherished spending time at her family home in Pawcatuck and loved her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Biscuit. Elaine also never turned down the opportunity to indulge in a slice of key lime pie and enjoying the view of fall foliage in her Adirondack chairs.
On June 27, 1980, she married John A. Trumpetto at St. Michael's Church in Pawcatuck, CT. Elaine was predeceased by John on September 7, 2016.
Survivors include her son, Jared Trumpetto & his fiancé Molly Parr of Brooklyn; her daughter, Brynna Trumpetto of East Fishkill; her brother, Daniel J. Carey, III & his wife June of Pawcatuck, CT; her sister, Maureen J. Carey of Groton, CT; her brother-in-law, Joseph F. Trumpetto, Jr. & his wife Saralee of Westerly, RI; her sister-in-law, Charlene Trumpetto of Wethersfield, CT; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Elaine was also predeceased by her sister, Allison Gagnon.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 7 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8. The cemetery service will be private, with entombment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods. Family and friends are encouraged to view the visitation and services via livestream at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to C.A.P.E. of Dutchess County, Inc., 807 Route 52, Fishkill, NY 12524 (www.capedc.org
) or the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (www.cancer.columbia.edu/node/7246
).