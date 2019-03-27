|
|
Elbert Gaither, Jr.
Wappingers Falls - Elbert Gaither, Jr. ("Junior" or" June" as he was lovingly called) was born June 23, 1943 to Elbert Gaither, Sr. and Earlie Mae Polite in New York City. Elbert came from humble beginnings. At the age of two, he was taken to Ridgeland, South Carolina where he and his brother, Robert Strobert and sister, Catherine Polite were raised by their maternal grandmother Janie Willis. He remained there until he graduated from Jasper High School in 1961. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army and served there for 3 years, earning an honorable discharge.
After leaving the Army, he worked for Montgomery Ward in New York City. Because of his strong work ethic, he quickly assumed the role as department manager. While working there, he purchased his first three-family home. This sparked an interest in real estate in which he excelled even further. He later went on to become a licensed real estate broker in the NYC area.
In 1973 he met Denise Williams and in July 7, 1974 they married. They have two daughters Katryna and Elberta. After relocating from Mt. Vernon, NY to Wappingers Falls, he felt something was still lacking; a church home. He and his family joined Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where he learned more about the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and how truly important it is to strengthen one's faith walk in Him.
Elbert was ordained as a deacon on September 24, 2000, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Edward L. Hunt. He volunteered at DFY'S Highland Residential Center for youths in Highland, NY, organized by Rev Jesse Stevens and Min Robert Hopson. There, several men of Bethel evangelized to the youths, showing them a better way of life by giving their lives in Christ. He also joined the choir; he truly loved singing in the choir, especially with his brothers in the men's choir. When he sang, he would shout and dance, thus giving him the nickname, "the Dancing Deacon".
He transferred his membership to Beulah in Wappingers Falls, because of the love he had for the church. Under the leadership of Rev Dr. Tony Hart, he served in various ministries such as teaching deacons or deaconesses in training, ordinations and consecration ministries, Sunday school ministry, and or course singing with the "Brothers of Gideon." He truly loved this church, and was torn upon leaving. Years later, Elbert and Denise returned to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and were gladly welcomed back. Ultimately, Elbert wanted to strengthen the spiritual union between Bethel and Beulah.
In addition to being passionate about the Lord, Elbert loved fishing and being outdoors. He held a deep love for all people and would charm new acquaintances with stories from his remarkable life. There are so many more accomplishments that he achieved that are not listed here, but all of these were done for the Glory of God. He favorite scripture comes from the book of Habakkuk 3:17-18 "17 Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vines; the labour of the olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stalls: 18 Yet I will rejoice in the LORD, I will joy in the God of my salvation."
Deacon Elbert Gaither, Jr. leaves to celebrate his life his wife of 45 years Deaconess Denise Gaither, his daughters, Keisha Gaither-Griszell and her husband Jeffrey Griszell, Sr. of St. Albans, NY; Katryna Renee Gaither of Wallingford, CT; Elberta Lynn Gaither of Wappingers Falls, NY; his mother, Earlie Mae Bishop of Ridgeland, SC; brother, Robert Strobert and his wife, Dorothy Strobert; grandchildren, Jannique Griszell, Jeffrey Griszell, Jr., Aris McPhail and Alexis McPhail, and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Gaither will repose 7-9 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2607 South Ave., Wappingers Falls, NY. Final visitation 10-11 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment w/Full Military Honors at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 27, 2019