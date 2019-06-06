|
|
Elda Furlani
Poughkeepsie - Elda Furlani, 87 of Poughkeepsie passed away peacefully on the night of Tuesday June 4, 2019.
She was born a twin with her sister Maria Teresa, in 1932 in Montorso, Italy to Antonio and Norina Zorzi. During her life in Italy she knew war and famine but she always spoke fondly of her home and the life her mother worked so hard to provide for her and her sister. She came to America in 1947 with her family, leaving behind the love her life Rino Furlani and a promise that when she saved up enough money she would come back and they would be married. In 1952 her promise was fulfilled and she returned to Italy where they were married. As she would always tell it, "When we came to this country, I had 75 cents, he had a quarter and together we make a dollar." Together they made more than just a dollar. They made a life for themselves and a beautiful family. She worked as a seamstress for many years and then as a homemaker.
She was truly a woman whose strength, resilience, and faith especially in times of hardship was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure to know her. She loved cooking for her family, friends, and spending time with them. She was affectionately known to all as Nonna. She was a faith filled woman who attended mass and prayed the rosary daily, and was a member of the third order of Franciscans.
Elda is survived by her sister Maria Teresa Bertola and her husband Augusto, her three children Marisa Wisniewski and her husband Mark, Ann Suraci and her husband Dennis, and her son Michael Furlani and his wife Laurrin, her three grandchildren Francesca Weisfelner and her husband David, Teresa Telesca and her husband Joseph, and Adam Wisniewski and his wife Jaclyn. She also was given the gift of being a great grandmother to Aubrey Lynn Wisniewski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is joining her parents and her husband in heaven.
Wake service will be held at Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls on Friday, June 7th from 2-4 and 7-9. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 8th at St. Mary's Church Wappingers Falls at 10:30. Entombment Community Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Food Pantry at St. Marys Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590 To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019