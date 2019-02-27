|
|
Elder Carolyn B. Brown
- - Elder Carolyn B. Brown, 70, answered the Master's call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 3:53 p.m.in her home surrounded by her loved ones after a six year battle with lung cancer.
She was born on March 27, 1948 to the late Emanuel S. Marshall and Mable V. Bradby Marshall in Bronx, New York. She was the oldest of three children and was pre-deceased by her brothers Kelvin Marshall and Robert Marshall. Elder Brown graduated from Evander Childs High School in January, 1966. She graduated from Community Bible Institute in 2017 acquiring her Bachelor of Theology. She was married to Robert L. White on February 13, 1966. To this union, they were blessed with 3 daughters; Robin, Danielle and Michelle.
Her passion for helping others began while working in the health field once she transitioned to upstate New York in 1977. After 19 years of employment within the Judicial Diversion Program, she retired in 2018 from Orange County & Supreme Court as Resource Coordinator I.
Along her life's journey, she struggled with chemical dependency. From her struggle she was a great witness to many about how God delivered and set her free. Many were drawn to her charismatic personality as she embraced all she encountered with love. Her smile was infectious and she never met a person she considered to be a stranger. She was a walking testimony to God's love and compassion everywhere she went. Her motto and lifelong creed was "I'm just doing the best I can!"
She was a member of Beth-El Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Bishop James and Mother Leatrice Hunt. Elder Brown was born-again into the family of God in April 1994 at Holy Light Pentecostal Church, Poughkeepsie, New York under the leadership of Apostle Debra E. Gause. In August 1994, she moved to Valdosta, Georgia to study ministry with The Pentecostal House of Prayer. At the direction of the Holy Spirit, Elder Brown returned to New York in April 1998. She became a faithful servant at By God's Grace Ministries Inc., Beacon New York. Under the leadership and guidance of Bishop Audrey E. Giles she grew in the spirit and was ordained as a Minister in 1999. The Lord elevated her on July 24, 2004 as an Evangelist. On July 23, 2016 she was elevated again and ordained as an Elder.
Elder Brown submitted herself to God's work and held a number of roles in the church. She served as a member of the Usher Board, Vice President of the Pulpit Association, Vice President of the Missionary Board, a member of the Pastor's Aide Board and a Trustee Board Member. She also ministered to prisoners at Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, New York.
On August 25, 2004 Elder Brown founded God's Anointed Underground Ministry. The ministry provides the homeless population with personal hygiene bags and most importantly witnesses the gospel of Jesus Christ. Many seeds were planted. Over time, the effort transitioned with the support of Pastor Jacqueline Dean as co-founder and Elder Gwen Elliott McIntosh as trustee. God's Anointed Underground Ministry was officially registered with the County Clerk on March 23, 2009 and was incepted by Holy Light Pentecostal Ministries on July 26, 2009. She also founded a support group for people in recovery called Back to Basics.
She leaves to cherish her memory 3 daughters: Robin A. Chism (Don Michael) of Louisville, KY, Danielle L. Legette (Ismail) of Savannah, GA and Michelle M. Williams of Poughkeepsie, NY; 8 grandchildren, (Michael Anthony, Carlos, Brandon, Robert, Ashley, Jordan, Jarrid and Jonathan; 6 great-grandchildren, 2 godchildren; 2 adopted sisters, Pastor Jacqueline Dean and Elder Gwen Elliott McIntosh; nieces, nephews, cousins and a loving church family at By God's Grace Ministries.
Elder Brown will repose 10-11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Light Pentecostal Church, 33 South Clover Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Home Going Celebration 11:00 a.m. at the church. Apostle Debra E. Gause will officiate and Bishop Audrey E. Giles, eulogist. Entombment at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019